Therapists providing mental health help at Iowa Derecho Relief Center

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The derecho and the pandemic have led to many people seeking out help for their mental health this year.

Tanager Place therapists are available this week at the Iowa Derecho Relief Center at 4001 1st Ave Southeast in Cedar Rapids. Tanager therapists say they have handled more calls and people stopping by looking for help. They say these requests have been from people of all ages.

“I mean people really are struggling right now. It’s something that we always take seriously, but I also think we’re out here kinda trying to eliminate the stigma of mental health and trying to create a dialogue with the community kind of saying it is OK, we are all going through this together, and it’s OK to get help,” Meghan Adams, Tanager Place school-based therapist, said.

Adams said one of the first things the therapists do is make sure a person looking for help has the basic needs met, like having food and shelter.

