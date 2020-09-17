Advertisement

Therapists providing mental health help at Iowa Derecho Relief Center

Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The derecho and the pandemic have led to many people seeking out help for their mental health this year.

Tanager Place therapists are available this week at the Iowa Derecho Relief Center at 4001 1st Ave Southeast in Cedar Rapids. Tanager therapists say they have handled more calls and people stopping by looking for help. They say these requests have been from people of all ages.

“I mean people really are struggling right now. It’s something that we always take seriously, but I also think we’re out here kinda trying to eliminate the stigma of mental health and trying to create a dialogue with the community kind of saying it is OK, we are all going through this together, and it’s OK to get help,” Meghan Adams, Tanager Place school-based therapist, said.

Adams said one of the first things the therapists do is make sure a person looking for help has the basic needs met, like having food and shelter.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Benton Community School District releases statement following Wednesday’s crash involving school bus

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Benton Community School District Superintendent released a statement following the crash involving a van and a school bus in Benton County on Wednesday.

News

Iowa City community talks about mental health and community policing

Updated: 6 hours ago
Iowa City is working to develop community policing.

News

Tanager offering mental health services at Iowa Derecho Relief Center

Updated: 6 hours ago
Tanager Place therapists are available this week at the Iowa Derecho Relief Center at 4001 1st Ave Southeast in Cedar Rapids.

News

Iowa City community talks about community policing

Updated: 6 hours ago
Iowa City is holding a series of listening posts to get feed back on how to develop community policing.

Latest News

News

Some local restaurants still recovering after August’s derecho.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Troy Bartlett owns Third Base Brewery on Blairs Ferry road in Cedar Rapids.

News

Mixed reactions from University of Iowa students following Big Ten announcement

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Several students who spoke with TV9 on Wednesday all said they believe house parties and tailgates will still happen in other areas around campus and Kinnick Stadium.

News

Iowa students have mixed reactions on Big Ten announcement

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Big Ten said tickets to this fall’s football games won’t be sold to the public.

News

Local businesses still recovering from derecho

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

Iowa Legal Aid storm victims are living in unsafe conditions and, in some cases, paying rent

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Iowa Legal Aid storm victims are living in unsafe conditions and, in some cases, paying rent

News

Some home owners are living in unsafe living conditions and being asked to pay rent

Updated: 7 hours ago
Some residents are living in unsafe homes, in some cases, paying rent