Some local restaurants still recovering after August’s derecho.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Troy Bartlett owns Third Base Brewery on Blairs Ferry road in Cedar Rapids. He says he was just getting used to being open with limited seating because of the pandemic. But after the storm, he isn’t open at all after significant damage to the building.

Bartlett says Third Base Brewery was damaged from top to bottom, saying “It was a wreck. All the air units had flipped on the ceiling on the roof and taken out all the electricity, the gas lines everything. So everywhere there was an air conditioner unit the water came in.” And he says starting repairs isn’t an easy process because there’s a long list of people who need help.

Kingston Pub, on 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids, is another local restaurant the derecho hit hard. Their building lost most of its roof and had water damage on the inside.

It opened just two months ago, and owner Amy Winker says it’s been frustrating. “I think everyone in Cedar Rapids has been hit hard. And is suffering. So, I don’t think we’re the only ones but it definitely makes an impact when you’re just starting out and then having to start all over again,” says Winker. She says she isn’t sure what will happen to their old location, but in the meantime, she’s still working out of other local restaurants like Red Clover Deli. She says she’s also planning to cook at the Red Frog when it opens later this year. She says she’s grateful for the opportunity to keep cooking. “It’s hard not to work, it’s hard to sit at home and you feel like you’re pacing back and forth just waiting for something to happen. And when you work so hard to be up and running every day being stuck makes it a little hard," says Winker.

