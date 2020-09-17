Advertisement

Showdown set as US to declare UN sanctions on Iran are back

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to the United Nations on Aug. 20 to formally notify the Security Council that the U.S. was triggering snapback because Iran is not complying with the nuclear deal.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to the United Nations on Aug. 20 to formally notify the Security Council that the U.S. was triggering snapback because Iran is not complying with the nuclear deal.
By MATTHEW LEE and EDITH M. LEDERER
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — In defiance of overwhelming opposition, the United States is preparing to declare that all international sanctions against Iran have been restored. Few countries believe the move is legal, and such action could provoke a credibility crisis at the United Nations.

Virtually alone in the world, the Trump administration will announce on Saturday that U.N. sanctions on Iran eased under the 2015 nuclear deal are back in force. But the other members of the U.N. Security Council, including U.S. allies, disagree and have vowed to ignore the step. That sets the stage for ugly confrontations as the world body prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary at a coronavirus-restricted General Assembly session next week.

The question is how the Trump administration will respond to being ignored. It already has slapped extensive sanctions on Iran, but could impose penalties on countries that don’t enforce the U.N. sanctions it claims to have reimposed. A wholesale rejection of the U.S. position could push the administration, which has already withdrawn from multiple U.N. agencies, organizations and treaties, further away from the international community.

In the midst of a heated campaign for reelection, President Donald Trump plans to address Iran in a speech to the General Assembly on Tuesday. Officials say he will also touch on his brokering of agreements for Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to normalize relations in part to solidify a regional bulwark against Iran.

And, as he seeks to demonstrate statesmanlike credentials ahead of the election, Trump has injected another element of uncertainty into the mix by threatening to retaliate “1,000 times” harder against Iran if it attacks U.S. personnel overseas.

His tweeted warning came earlier this week in response to a report that Iran is plotting to assassinate the U.S. ambassador to South Africa in retaliation for the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general at the beginning of the year. Neither Trump nor any other senior U.S. official has confirmed such a plot exists, although they have said Iran has a long history of political assassinations.

Amid uncertainty over that, the other 14 members of the Security Council and all but about five of the U.N.'s 195 member states say the U.S. lost its legal standing to act on sanctions when Trump withdrew from the nuclear accord more than two years ago. The U.S. argues it retains the right to enact the “snapback” of sanctions because the council resolution that endorsed the deal refers to it as a participant.

“These will be valid U.N. Security Council (actions) and the United States will do what it always does, it will do its share as part of its responsibilities to enable peace,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday. “We’ll do all the things we need to do to ensure that those sanctions are enforced.”

Pompeo traveled to the United Nations on Aug. 20 to formally notify the Security Council that the U.S. was triggering snapback because Iran is not complying with the nuclear deal. He dismissed suggestions that the administration was engaged in anything legally questionable or even controversial.

He said the snapback mechanism was the “one thing that the previous administration got right” in the nuclear deal that Trump has denounced as the worst deal ever negotiated. The agreement was a signature foreign policy achievement of President Barack Obama and gave Iran billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on it nuclear program.

Yet, aside from Israel and the Gulf Arab states, almost no country in the world agrees with the U.S. Russia and China, along with American allies Britain, France and Germany, who often disagree but remain parties to the 2015 agreement, are united in declaring the U.S. action “illegal.”

Nonetheless, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, Elliott Abrams, told reporters Wednesday that all U.N. sanctions would “snap back” at 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

“We expect all U.N. member states to implement their member state responsibilities and respect their obligations to uphold these sanctions,” Abrams told reporters.

“If other nations do not follow it,” he said, “I think they should be asked ... whether they do not think they are weakening the structure of U.N. sanctions.”

U.N. diplomats said the three European countries remaining in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, who are all currently Security Council members, will likely respond by issuing a statement reiterating their position that the United States cannot trigger snapback.

Trump administration officials have been attacking the 2015 nuclear deal for years. They say it is fatally flawed because certain restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activity gradually expire and will allow the country to eventually develop atomic weapons.

The U.N. sanctions the U.S. is seeking to reimpose include a ban on uranium enrichment and all missile activity, and the indefinite extension of an arms embargo that would otherwise expire on Oct. 18. The Security Council rejected a U.S. effort to extend the embargo in a lopsided vote that got support from only one country, the Dominican Republic.

Pompeo reiterated Wednesday that Iran “remains the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism and we don’t believe that them being able to trade in weapons of war with impunity is remotely acceptable.” He called the U.S. decision to reimpose sanctions “good for the peoples of all nations.”

But opposition to the U.S. move is widespread and strong, including from 13 of the other 14 Security Council members.

“Under intl law you can’t withdraw from an agreement and then claim you can still benefit from its provisions. Under 'rules-based intl order where the rules are defined by the US this seems to be OK provided it serves US interests,” Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Dmitry Polyansky tweeted.

European Union High Representative Josep Borrell, in softer terms, delivered the same message in August, saying the United States “cannot be considered to be a JCPOA participant state for the purposes of possible sanctions snapback foreseen by the resolution.”

___

Lederer reported from the United Nations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa man who nearly died due to COVID-19 meets plasma donor who saved his life

Updated: 6 hours ago
The first Iowan to receive convalescent plasma as treatment for COVID-19 got to meet the person he says saved his life.

National Politics

First volume of Barack Obama’s memoir coming Nov. 17

Updated: moments ago
|
By HILLEL ITALIE
The memoir is called “A Promised Land” and will cover his swift and historic rise to the White House and his first term in office.

National Politics

Trump store in Tenn. to become early voting location

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The building owner says his lease is up Oct. 13. According to the Bradley County Election Commission, they will set up shop the very next day, on Oct. 14.

National

Infection rates soar in college towns as students return

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dozens of infections have been blamed on off-campus parties, prompting university officials to admonish students.

Iowa

918 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths reported in Iowa Thursday

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 918 more COVID-19 cases and 14 more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Latest News

National

Navalny team alleges Novichok found in hotel water bottle

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Members of his team accused the Kremlin of involvement in the poisoning, charges that Russian officials have vehemently denied.

National

Chuck E. Cheese wants to destroy 7 billion prize tickets

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Chuck E. Cheese has asked a bankruptcy court judge for permission to buy and destroy 7 billion prize tickets.

National Politics

Trump store to become early voting site in Tenn.

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
Some voters in Tennessee are concerned about a voting location that is currently being used to sell Trump merchandise.

National Politics

Feds explored possibly charging Portland officials in unrest

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The Justice Department explored whether it could pursue either criminal or civil rights charges against city officials in Portland, Oregon after clashes erupted there night after night between law enforcement and demonstrators, a department spokesperson said Thursday.

National

Man of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame denied bail in terrorism case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
If convicted, he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. It is not clear when his trial will begin.

Iowa

Iowa Supreme Court lets rulings on absentee requests stand

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Iowa Supreme Court is refusing to review lower court decisions that invalidated tens of thousands of voters' absentee ballot requests at the urging of President Trump’s reelection campaign.