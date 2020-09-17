Advertisement

Linn County Conservation gives update on parks and trails following derecho

Morgan Creek trail
Morgan Creek trail(KCRG)
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Conservation said several parks, trails and natural areas sustained heavy damage due to the derecho on August 10.

While the clean-up efforts continue, campgrounds have reopened, but some areas in local parks remain closed.

Read the full update from Linn County Conservation as follows:

"Morgan Creek 

The park day-use areas are closed, except for those who are attending a previously scheduled event at a reservable shelter or lodge. Campground is open. There has been significant progress and we expect the park to open in a limited capacity within weeks.

Squaw Creek Park

The park is open along Big Bluestem Drive in the lower park area to Red Cedar Lodge, However, the upper park area remains CLOSED indefinitely. This includes the picnic area, upper playground, multi-use trails, Meadowlark Shelter, etc. Please observe the CLOSED signs. Heavy equipment and trucks continue to enter and exit the area. The special deer hunt at Squaw Creek Park has been cancelled due to the extensive damage.

The Squaw Creek Park campground is open.

Wickiup Hill Learning Center

Open areas include trails in front of the building, including the prairie trail, as well as Wickiup Wandering Wood’s nature playscape.  Beyond the restroom, trails are closed with barricades as our contractor continues hazard tree and debris removal.

The indoor facility is OPEN by RESERVATION ONLY. This is in accordance with our COVID-19 safety protocol. Reservations must be made over the phone by calling the Wickiup Hill Learning Center 319-892-6485. More about these safety guidelines can be found here.

Trails

The Cedar Valley Nature Trail, Grant Wood Trail, and Hoover section south of Cedar Rapids are passable. Improvements will continue in several areas with additional debris removal next to the trail, ditches, etc. Be advised some sections could be closed without announcement for temporary work.

Pinicon Ridge Park and Buffalo Creek Parks

These parks continue to operate as normal. For a complete list of Linn County Conservation parks, natural areas, and trails, visit parks at LinnCountyParks.com.

Phone Service

Phone service and network service has resumed after an outage caused by the storm. However, on occasion, service is intermittent. We ask for our patience. For additional storm response information and resources in Linn County, visit LinnCounty.org.

Campgrounds

Linn County Conservation campgrounds typically close October 15, or soon after, dependent on the weather. Once temperatures reach the 30′s, water must be shut off to avoid freezing which leads to the campground closure. Stay tuned for more information as we reach that date for the status of campgrounds."

