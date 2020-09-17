Iowa man who nearly died due to COVID-19 meets the plasma donor who saved his life

GRIMES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Grimes man who nearly died from COVID-19 recently got to meet the plasma donor who saved his life.

In April, KCCI spoke with Lance Becker, who spent nearly a month in the hospital, and 16 of those days on a ventilator.

“They said your lungs are under attack,” Becker said.

Becker’s X-ray showed COVID-19 was literally suffocating his lungs. But just days after receiving a recovered COVID-19 patient’s convalescent plasma, his lungs started clearing.

“I’m feeling obviously way better than I was,” Becker said.

Now, Becker is back at home sure that the stranger’s plasma saved his life.

Shanti Minkstein is a photographer from the San Francisco area. She came down with coronavirus in late February after going on vacation with friends. After two weeks of headache and fatigue, Minkstein recovered, and was one of the first people in California to donate plasma.

“I was patient No. 2 in the Stanford Plasma Donation Centers,” Minkstein said. “The only person who went before me was the time slot right before mine, so we were day one of it.”

She did it to help a friend’s cousin who was in the hospital with COVID-19, but her leftover plasma shipped 1,800 miles to Iowa.

“You never really know when someone is going to affect your life in a positive way like that,” Becker said.

The two strangers became fast friends and now are passionate about encouraging others to donate their plasma.

“It was a silver lining in this unknown pandemic that we had, that there is hope out there,” Minkstein said.

Becker celebrated his birthday this week, a milestone he never would have reached if it wasn’t for a stranger across the country.

“It’s more impact because I may not have been here for it,” Becker said. “I might not have been around for my 42nd birthday.”

See the story on KCCI’s website.

