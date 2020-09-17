Des Moines school district may have to extend school year for ignoring state guidance

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds is criticizing the Des Moines school district for sticking with its online learning program.

The district’s students are learning completely online without a state granted waiver, saying 32 thousand students can’t properly social distance.

Reynolds says other districts have managed to meet her requirement for in-person learning even as the state remains a national hotspot for coronavirus infections.

The governor says state law shows districts must provide in-person learning 50 percent of the time.

Des Moines Public Schools may have to expand its school year because it’s ignoring state coronavirus guidance.

“We’re talking about an instructional time violation for hours that will have to be completed in the school year,” Iowa Department of Education Director Dr. Ann Lebo said.

This means while students would get credit, the district would have to extend its calendar to meet 180 days, or 1,080 hours of instruction by June 30th.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.