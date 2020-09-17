Advertisement

Cooler temperatures and smoky skies

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Behind the cold front that moved through yesterday, we’ll see more fall-like temperatures over the next few days.

Highs this afternoon top out in the mid 60s north to around 70 south with slightly cooler temperatures expected Friday, in the mid 60s. While we should see mostly sunny skies overhead again today, we’ll be dealing with smoke aloft from the western wildfires once again which will make for hazy skies at times. Air quality isn’t expected to be an issue for most, but those who are unusually sensitive may notice some minor irritation.

A warming trend takes us into the weekend and next week as highs go from the upper 60s Saturday to the low 80s by midweek next week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Cooler temperatures with hazy skies from wildfire smoke continue into the weekend.

Forecast

Fall-like temperatures are in store for the rest of the week

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Our cool down starts this evening as a system pushes through the area dropping temperatures to below average the next couple of days. Lows overnight drop into the mid-40s making for a chilly morning tomorrow.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
The weather stays quiet this week with temperatures in the 60s through Saturday.

Forecast

Another mild day, cooler weather arrives tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:42 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on highs around 80 this afternoon with mostly sunny sky.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:41 AM CDT
Plan on another nice one with highs around 80.

Forecast

Approaching Front Cools Us Down

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT

Forecast

Skies could be hazy again today, highs in the 80s

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:40 AM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Mostly sunny skies expected again heading into the afternoon. Some of that sunshine may be filtered by wildfire smoke, which should set up for another great sunrise and sunset. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:39 AM CDT
Another nice day expected, but hazy skies are possible again.

Forecast

More sunshine than clouds as we move through the week

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast