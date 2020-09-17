Cooler temperatures and smoky skies

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Behind the cold front that moved through yesterday, we’ll see more fall-like temperatures over the next few days.

Highs this afternoon top out in the mid 60s north to around 70 south with slightly cooler temperatures expected Friday, in the mid 60s. While we should see mostly sunny skies overhead again today, we’ll be dealing with smoke aloft from the western wildfires once again which will make for hazy skies at times. Air quality isn’t expected to be an issue for most, but those who are unusually sensitive may notice some minor irritation.

A warming trend takes us into the weekend and next week as highs go from the upper 60s Saturday to the low 80s by midweek next week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.