Cedar Rapids man arrested for stabbing incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police say they arrested a man for a stabbing on the city’s southwest side.

It happened a little after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 5500 block of 6th Street Southwest.

Officers found a 34-year-old woman with several stab wounds.

First responders took her to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

Officers later arrested Jayce Baskerville.

Police say the 33-year-old man told officers he and the woman got into a fight.

He went to the hospital for minor cuts before going to the Linn County jail.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.