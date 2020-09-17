Cedar Rapids man arrested for stabbing incident
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police say they arrested a man for a stabbing on the city’s southwest side.
It happened a little after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 5500 block of 6th Street Southwest.
Officers found a 34-year-old woman with several stab wounds.
First responders took her to the hospital. She is expected to survive.
Officers later arrested Jayce Baskerville.
Police say the 33-year-old man told officers he and the woman got into a fight.
He went to the hospital for minor cuts before going to the Linn County jail.
