Blank Park Zoo holds race for mayor fundraiser

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Blank Park Zoo is having fun with its election-themed fundraiser to support the zoo and its efforts to protect and save animals.

The fundraiser asks zoo-goers to donate money to elect a new “Mayor of Blank Park Zoo.”

The zoo said this election is coming after long-time mayor, “Deuce the Lion,” was unseated, and the zoo is in need of a new mayor.

There are three remaining candidates, and they’re raising money for the non-profit zoo through October 25.

The candidates are:

Barnaby the Aldabra Tortoise,

‘Barnaby the Aldabra Tortoise,’ has greeted guests at the zoo since it first opened its doors in 1966. (Courtesy Blank Park Zoo)

Mr. Dave the Toad,

‘Mr. Dave the Toad’ is a much-loved toad whose work helps educate children of all ages. (Courtesy Blank Park Zoo)

and Meatball the Sea Lion.

‘Meatball the Sea Lion,’ is a newer addition to Blank Park Zoo, and definitely steals the spotlight in the seal and sea lion pool. (Courtesy Blank Park Zoo)

The candidate that raises the most money will be the new mayor of Blank Park Zoo.

The winner will be announced on October 28.

