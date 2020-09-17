Benton Community School District releases statement following Wednesday’s crash involving school bus

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Benton Community School District Superintendent released a statement following the crash involving a van and a school bus in Benton County on Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. half a mile north of Highway 30 on 15th Avenue.

A Benton High School student driving a van dropped off the shoulder multiple times and overcorrected, crossing into the path of the bus, striking it on the driver’s side of the van.

The Benton High School student, who was driving the van, died in the crash.

Benton Community School District Superintendent Dr. Pamela Ewell said the bus driver and student passengers were evaluated at the scene and some were taken to healthcare facilities to be treated for minor injuries.

“The District mourns the significant loss the student’s family and our school community are experiencing,” Dr. Ewell said. “We understand the considerable emotional impact this can have on our students and families and are making counseling services available.”

The district will also be working with law enforcement as they assess the incident and determine the next steps.

“We are extremely appreciative to law enforcement and first responders from our area who quickly responded,” Dr. Ewell said. “We are also grateful to our parents and students who remained calm in an unthinkable situation.”

No names have been released at this time.

