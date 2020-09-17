Below average temperatures continue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather continues to stay quiet across eastern Iowa. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the low to mid-40s. That could make it a bit chilly out the door, so you may need a light jacket.

Tomorrow will be the coolest day of the next week Highs will be in the low to mid-60s with filtered sunshine at times due to wildfire smoke. We still are not seeing any air quality issues from the smoke because it is sitting so far up in the atmosphere.

Highs stay in the upper 60s for the beginning of the weekend, but then we rebound back into the low 70s by Sunday. Breezy conditions are possible on Sunday as well, otherwise continuing to stay dry. At this point, we aren’t tracking any rain, but temperatures will be in the low 80s as we officially start the fall season next Tuesday.

