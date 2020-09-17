918 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths reported in Iowa Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 918 more COVID-19 cases and 14 more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 17, the state’s data is showing a total of 76,968 COVID-19 cases and 1,248 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 6,709 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 719,628 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 271 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 34 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 85 are in the ICU and 36 are on ventilators.

