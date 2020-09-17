16-year-old Benton Community student identified as victim in school bus crash

VAN HORNE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol identified a 16-year-old Benton Community student as the victim in a fatal crash Wednesday involving a school bus.

The crash report says 16-year-old Mackenzie Kvam was driving a dodge caravan that crossed into the path of a school bus along V44 just north of Highway 30 Wednesday morning. Kvam died in the crash. 5 students aboard the bus were hurt but are expected to be ok.

Benton Community Schools issued a statement earlier Wednesday identifying the victim as a high school student, adding that it “mourns the significant loss the student’s family and our school community are experiencing.”

The district had counsellors available to students Wednesday and Thursday.

