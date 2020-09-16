Advertisement

Some receiving FEMA help say they need more

By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELLSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - It has been nearly two weeks since individuals outside Linn County could apply for FEMA help.

That money can be used for home repairs, rental assistance, or to replace items lost in the storm, but some said the additional dollars haven’t been enough.

“It’s been incredibly hard not being able to provide your family with home-cooked meals like you used to,” said Lisa Jordan of Shellsburg. “Our kids can’t bathe like they used to.”

Lisa Jordan lived in a mobile home at the Timber Ridge Mobile home park with her boyfriend and two kids. The storm ravaged the house leaving it uninhabitable. A small camper was now parked behind the house. That’s where the four eat, sleep, and live. She received $2,800 in FEMA rental assistance to help find her a new place and replace some of her belongings but said the extra dollars weren’t enough.

Jordan was still being asked to pay for the mobile home rent as well as the land it sat on.

“I love my children so much, and I see the hurt on their faces every single day that we can’t go back into that home,” she said.

“A lot of people have been through, and continue to go through, a traumatic ordeal because of the August 10 Derecho,” said John Mills of FEMA. “We’re working to help as many people as we can.”

Mills said everyone’s situation is different. While more than 4 million dollars of FEMA funding has been issued for individual assistance in Iowa, those in need of more help should reach back out.

“You can stay in touch with FEMA and we can approve people for continued rental assistance on a case by case basis,” he said.

Mills said anyone being asked to pay rent for a property they can’t live in should also contact Iowa Legal Aid.

While Jordan worries about finding a warmer place to live before winter, help started coming differently.

“She’s living in a pop-up camper with her kids, and I wasn’t sleeping well with that on my head,” said Kendra Aarhus of Palo.

Aarhus of Palo started rehabbing a mobile home she received from the park to give to Jordan and her family. The mobile home needed to be completely rebuilt, but it was still on its foundation. She did ask for donations of supplies and volunteers to get the home livable before winter. It was her way of thanking strangers from her past.

“When I was a young child my mom lived in a trailer home,” she said. “We always had help from people. I didn’t know the people that are helping were volunteers. When I see people in the same situations I know they can get out of it.”

Jordan and her family were just grateful to have people on their side after the storm took everything.

“When I first saw the home after the storm I started to cry,” she said. “The only home that I built for my children and I worked so hard for was no longer livable.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Big Ten to bring football back next month

Updated: 15 minutes ago
ABC News confirmed the Big Ten conference is expected to announce Wednesday morning that football will return next month.

News

Iowa State survey finds most students follow mask requirement on campus

Updated: 31 minutes ago
In an unofficial survey, an Iowa State University psychology professor found most students follow mask requirements on their campus.

News

President took questions at a townhall for uncommitted voters

Updated: 49 minutes ago
President Trump took questions directly from uncommitted voters as part of an ABC exclusive townhall.

News

Gov. Reynolds allows bars in four counties to reopen

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Governor Reynolds new proclamation allows bars, breweries and wineries to open again in four counties.

Iowa

81-year-old dies following car crash in Hardin County

Updated: 1 hour ago
An 81-year-old from Iowa Falls has died after a crash in Hardin County on Tuesday.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa City police investigating shots fired incident

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

Iowa

Hiawatha closes all tree debris dump sites to the public

Updated: 1 hours ago
The city of Hiawatha said on Tuesday it closed all of its tree debris dump sites to the public.

Iowa

Dubuque County begins preparations for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Dubuque County is preparing for when the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive, most likely in November.

News

Photo Pro in Cedar Rapids closing after almost 40 years

Updated: 6 hours ago
A long-time photography business in Cedar Rapids is closing its doors.

News

Still without internet, Cedar Rapids family unsure how students will learn virtually by first day of school

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
The Cedar Rapids Community School District is in a race against the clock, trying to get all of its approximately 16,000 students connected to the internet before the first day of school next Monday.

News

Families still without internet less than a week before school starts

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Cedar Rapids Community School District is in a race against the clock, trying to get all of its approximately 16,000 students connected to the internet before the first day of school next Monday.