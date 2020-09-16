Advertisement

Report finds global economic outlook not as bad as expected

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — The global economy is not doing as bad as previously expected, especially in the United States and China, but has still suffered an unprecedented drop due to the coronavirus pandemic, an international watchdog said Wednesday.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said in a report that the world’s gross domestic product is projected to decline by 4.5% this year - less than the 6% plunge it had predicted in June.

The global economy is expected to rebound and grow by 5% next year, the organization said.

Yet the OECD notes that its outlook is “subject to considerable uncertainty” as the pandemic continues, and assumes that “sporadic local outbreaks will continue” and a vaccine will not be available until late in 2021.

The OECD upgraded its forecast for the U.S. economy, anticipating a contraction of 3.8% this year instead of a plunge of 7.3% forecast previously.

China is expected to be the only country in the group of 20 most powerful economies to grow this year - by 1.8%, instead of a drop of 2.6% previously projected.

The OECD cut its forecasts for India, Mexico and South Africa.

The Paris-based organization, which advises developed countries on economic policy, urged governments not to raise taxes or cut spending next year “to preserve confidence and limit uncertainty.” Fiscal and monetary support for the economy need to be maintained, it said.

“Everything needs to be done to strengthen confidence,” OECD Chief Economist Laurence Boone told a news conference. “That is really, really key to the recovery and to make it faster and larger.”

Governments will especially need to keep helping people to find jobs and support investment, she said. “So the first message we want to send is do not repeat the mistakes of the past, do not withdraw the fiscal support too early.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin, Texas

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Austin-Travis County EMS spokesman Darren Noak said at a news conference that 22 workers were hurt, including 16 who were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

National

Texas crane injuries are non-life-threatening

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
Capt. Darren Noak of the Austin-Travis County EMS said, "All of those injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

National

Sally downgraded to a tropical storm; section of Pensacola bridge collapses

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Sally has weakened to a tropical storm, but the Gulf Coast region still faces issues from drenching and floods.

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump delivers briefing from White House

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Face-to-face with everyday voters for the first time in months, Trump was defensive but resisted agitation as he was pressed on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and why he doesn’t more aggressively promote the use of masks to reduce the spread of the disease.

National Politics

Health official on leave amid political interference furor

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that Michael Caputo was taking the time “to focus on his health and the well-being of his family.”

Latest News

National Politics

President Trump delivers live briefing

Updated: 29 minutes ago
President Trump delivers live briefing

Local

One arrested following a pursuit in downtown Dubuque

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
One person has been arrested following a pursuit through downtown Dubuque on Tuesday.

National

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Enshrinement at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will take place next August for those players selected.

Iowa

‘It’s just unacceptable:’ Reynolds frustrated with Des Moines schools

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By KCCI
Gov. Kim Reynolds during a news conference Wednesday expressed frustration with the Des Moines Public School Districts' reluctance to offer at least 50% in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

U.S. Transportation Secretary announces $1 billion infrastructure boost

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Change of venue hearing for Drew Blahnik

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Drew Blahnik’s defense says they should get a change of venue based on the media coverage up to this point.