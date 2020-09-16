Photo Pro in Cedar Rapids closing after almost 40 years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A long-time photography business in Cedar Rapids is closing its doors.

Photo Pro, which is on Collins Road NE near Lindale Mall, has been in business for almost four decades, selling cameras and printing pictures. Owner Dave Johnson says he used a drive-up window and webinars to keep business going during the pandemic. But he said photo shops, in general, are seeing a 90% decrease in business.

The lease for Photo Pro was cancelled and it will be replaced with a UnityPoint Health Urgent Care Clinic. Johnson says he was happy to be able to provide memories for so many people.

“I feel really blessed to have been entrusted with people’s memories. Because that’s a business we’re really in. We do sell cameras but really what we’re selling or capturing and managing are people’s memories and that, I feel so grateful to have had that opportunity.”

He says there are discussions about keeping the business going but nothing is set in stone.

