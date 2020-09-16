One injured following Black Hawk County crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One man is in the hospital following a crash in Black Hawk County early Wednesday.

On September 16, just before 9 AM, police responded to the 10000 block of Beaver Valley Road for an accident that occurred between a minivan and an ATV

The driver of the minivan, Lonna Christensen, 67, of New Hartford was travelling eastbound on Beaver Valley Road when the driver of the ATV, Neal Garbes, 57, of New Hartford pulled out of a driveway and onto Beaver Valley Road, failing to yield before entering. Christensen swerved to avoid Garbes' ATV but struck the ATV in the front fender. Garbes was ejected from the ATV and was airlifted to Allen Hospital for his injuries.

Garbes is expected to survive.

Christensen went into the ditch and was seen by Cedar Falls paramedics at the accident for minor injuries.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar Falls Police, Fire and Paramedics and Iowa State Patrol all assisted in the response.

