One arrested following a pursuit in downtown Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has been arrested following a pursuit through downtown Dubuque on Tuesday.

On September 15, 2020, at approximately 3:18 p.m., officers from the Dubuque Police Department conducted a traffic stop at 16th Street/Central Avenue on a white 2016 Kia Optima and identified the driver as Christopher Evans, 32 years old, of Dubuque. A Dubuque Police K-9 conducted a free air narcotics sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.

When Evans was directed to exit the vehicle, he started the vehicle, backed up rapidly, and struck a Dubuque Police Department squad car.

Evans fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed and led officers on a pursuit through the downtown and north end of Dubuque. At 20th Street/Jackson Street Evans collided with a beige 1998 Chevrolet Malibu being operated by Lori Johnson, of Dubuque, and a white 2020 GMC Sierra being operated by Donald Jacquinot, of Platteville, WI. Johnson along with three passengers in her vehicle including two children were transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Finley Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Evans fled the scene on foot. When Evans ran from the vehicle, he discarded a white bag that contained a loaded 9 mm Glock handgun, $14,000 in United States currency, and a small amount of marijuana. The handgun was later determined to be stolen.

Evans was eventually located at 244 East 17th Street and arrested.

Evans had an additional $2,840 in United States currency on his person when arrested. A search of the 2016 Kia pursuant to a search warrant yielded additional marijuana.

Evans is charged with Eluding a class “D” felony punishable by five years in prison, Interference with Official Acts While In Possession of a Firearm a class “D” felony punishable by five years in prison, Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana a class “D” felony punishable by five years in prison, Possession of a Firearm as Felon a class “D” felony punishable by five years in prison, Carrying Weapons an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison and Possession of Stolen property-Theft 4th a serious misdemeanor punishable by one-year imprisonment. Evans is being held in the Dubuque County jail.

