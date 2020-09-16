Masks not required when casting in-person vote in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you’re planning on casting a vote in-person on November 3rd, you will not be required to wear a mask.

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said the right to vote overrides any other laws, rules or proclamations. He also said people have already made him aware that they would be showing up to vote without masks.

Election officials won’t be enforcing a mask mandate at polling locations.

Miller does recommend everyone wear a mask to keep other voters and officials at the polls safe.

All election officials will be wearing masks and other personal protective equipment.

