Marion police warn residents about increasing vehicle theft reports

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police are warning residents about an increase in reports of both theft from vehicles and theft of vehicles in the area.

In a Facebook post, police recommended residents be sure to lock car doors, take the keys, and to avoid keeping valuables in the vehicle.

They also asked residents to contact them at 319-377-1511 if they have any doorbell or other security camera video with suspicious activity that could be related to these thefts.

