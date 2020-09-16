Advertisement

‘It makes me sick’: Black Lives Matter sign, vehicles vandalized at Va. woman’s home

By WTKR Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) – Police in Virginia are investigating after a woman said her property was vandalized because of a yard sign.

Beverly Grimmett said she found her tires slashed and the word “killer” spray-painted on her car after months of antagonism over her support of Black Lives Matter.

“It makes me sick. I don’t understand people’s lack of empathy,” she said.

Her newest sign reading “Hate has no home here” comes in response to what she describes as months of targeted attacks aimed at her Black Lives Matter yard sign.

“I ordered a sign, put it in the yard, and that was in the beginning of the summer, and pretty soon after bags of dog poop started getting left next to it,” Grimmett said.

She said it happened nine different times, about once a week since June, and then Monday she said things escalated.

When she was leaving to go to work, she saw that someone had spray-painted the “All Lives Matter” acronym on the side of her work truck and slashed the front tire.

“Then when I got to work in my regular vehicle, we got out and saw the word ‘killer’ written on the front of that one,” she said.

That’s all in addition to the Black Lives Matter sign being spray-painted over.

“I don’t understand why people can’t embrace what Black Lives Matter means and why it’s so important to us, and how you can’t step outside of yourself and see everyone like you, that’s not you,” Grimmett said.

She’s stepping up her home security, and she hopes whoever is responsible is caught and made to explain themselves.

“The only opposition to Black Lives Matter is ‘Black lives don’t matter,’ and is that what you’re really saying? And I want them to say it to my face and explain it me.”

Neighborhood supporters are pledging to give Grimmett more signs to add to her lawn. In the meantime, she said she won’t be intimidated.

“I’m not leaving, and my sign’s not coming down.”

Copyright 2020 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin, Texas

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Austin-Travis County EMS spokesman Darren Noak said at a news conference that 22 workers were hurt, including 16 who were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

National

Texas crane injuries are non-life-threatening

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
Capt. Darren Noak of the Austin-Travis County EMS said, "All of those injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

National

Sally downgraded to a tropical storm; section of Pensacola bridge collapses

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Sally has weakened to a tropical storm, but the Gulf Coast region still faces issues from drenching and floods.

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump delivers briefing from White House

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Face-to-face with everyday voters for the first time in months, Trump was defensive but resisted agitation as he was pressed on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and why he doesn’t more aggressively promote the use of masks to reduce the spread of the disease.

National Politics

Health official on leave amid political interference furor

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that Michael Caputo was taking the time “to focus on his health and the well-being of his family.”

Latest News

National Politics

President Trump delivers live briefing

Updated: 28 minutes ago
President Trump delivers live briefing

Local

One arrested following a pursuit in downtown Dubuque

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
One person has been arrested following a pursuit through downtown Dubuque on Tuesday.

National

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Enshrinement at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will take place next August for those players selected.

Iowa

‘It’s just unacceptable:’ Reynolds frustrated with Des Moines schools

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By KCCI
Gov. Kim Reynolds during a news conference Wednesday expressed frustration with the Des Moines Public School Districts' reluctance to offer at least 50% in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

U.S. Transportation Secretary announces $1 billion infrastructure boost

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Change of venue hearing for Drew Blahnik

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Drew Blahnik’s defense says they should get a change of venue based on the media coverage up to this point.