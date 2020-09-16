Iowa Hawkeyes react to Big Ten announcement

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten announced Wednesday morning that football will be back starting next month.

There has been a lot of excitement around the decision, especially among players and coaches.

In a statement, Iowa Head football coach Kirk Ferentz said the team is already focusing on preparing for the start of season.

“This is welcome news for all of our players, coaches and fans,” Ferentz said. “Our focus is now to train and prepare to compete on October 23-24, recognizing the health and safety of our players is our number one priority. I am proud of the attitude and work ethic our players have displayed over the past several weeks of uncertainty. The players are very excited to play and the coaches are excited to coach them. Go Hawks!”

Iowa Director of Athletics Gary Barta said the Big Ten’s decision is important for all sports.

“The seriousness of the pandemic is still very real, but I’m pleased for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans that we’ve been able to create a path forward,” Barta said. “The medical professionals at every Big Ten institution have worked tirelessly to create strong protocols that can be consistently applied to every campus. The frequency, availability, and reliability of daily testing was a game changer. This announcement has been much anticipated as it relates to football, but the path forward approved by our Presidents and Chancellors was important for all sports. I’m thankful for the time President Harreld, and every Big Ten campus leader, dedicated to this resolution.”

There are many people to thank for getting our team back on the field playing football again, but none more important than the Hawkeye football parents! Your persistence paid off. What a great life lesson for your sons to see! Job welll done....WE APPRECIATE YOU!!! — Jay Niemann (@Coach_Niemann) September 16, 2020

President Trump also expressed excitement over the news.

Great News: BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK. All teams to participate. Thank you to the players, coaches, parents, and all school representatives. Have a FANTASTIC SEASON! It is my great honor to have helped!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

See the full announcement from the Big Ten here.

