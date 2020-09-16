Advertisement

Iowa football parents excited to see football return after Big Ten vote

By Josh Christensen
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It was difficult for many Iowa football parents to see Iowa State and several other teams across the country playing last Saturday, while Kinnick Stadium sat empty.

That’s all going to change.

After holding meetings since Saturday, the Big Ten chancellors voted unanimously on Wednesday to have football in the fall after voting last month to postpone it to the spring.

“You can tell by the smile on my face,” said Maurice Goodson, the father of Iowa sophomore running back Tyler Goodson. “I’m super, super, super excited not just to see No. 15, but see all of the numbers, man.”

“It’s all about mitigating the risk and can it be done safely,” said Julie Waggoner, the mother of Iowa sophomore defensive end John Waggoner. "I think that was the part that was difficult for our boys to see, but other teams, even in our state were doing it safely and they were able to do it. I think we just felt really good that the decision was made and we can go forward now.”

When the Big Ten voted back on Aug. 11 to postpone football to the spring, Goodson and Waggoner led the charge with several other Iowa parents to put pressure on the conference. Three days after the vote, they wrote a letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren demanding transparency. Then a week later, a group of parents protested outside of the Big Ten headquarters in Chicago.

“From where we were sitting, we just heard nothing, which was very frustrating,” said Waggoner. “You kind of got to the point where you really didn’t want to discuss it with your sons because you know what they’re going through.”

“We didn’t say just throw them back out there and don’t put a plan together," said Goodson. "Put them out there, but have some validity to your plan.”

The Big Ten won’t allow any public sale of tickets with today’s decision, but schools will be allowed to decide on having families attend the games. Iowa won’t open the season for another five weeks, but for Goodson and Waggoner, the wait is worth it.

“We’re all very happy for our sons that they’re going to get the opportunity to compete and have a season,” Waggoner said.

“It’s like Christmas time; I put a post out there that says, it feels like Christmas," said Goodson "So I’m waiting to open the gift on the 24th, so it’s going to pop.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

University of Iowa Athletics Department reports 24 positive COVID-19 cases last week

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT
The University of Iowa Athletics Department is reporting 24 positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed last week.

Sports

Big Ten presidents meet, parents hopeful season will happen in fall

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:03 AM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
The Big Ten presidents met over the weekend and could possibly hold a vote to play football in the fall.

Hawkeyes

Xtream Arena opens, leaders excited about potential

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:26 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
The Xtream Arena will be the new home for the Iowa volleyball team and possibly a minor league hockey team.

Iowa

Trump calls on Big Ten Conference to play fall football

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Big Ten Conference, already in court and under pressure from players and parents over its decision to cancel fall football, is now hearing from President Donald Trump.

Latest News

Hawkeyes

Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to cancel fall football season, source says Iowa voted yes

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT
|
By ERIC OLSON, Associated Press
A new court filing shows that Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring.

Hawkeyes

University of Iowa athletics pausing workouts due to coronavirus

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Hawkeye athletes and staff will no longer be participating in practices or other official activities during the coming week, officials said on Monday.

Sports

Kiah Stokes and Tyler Cook proud to see NBA and WNBA players bring awareness to racial injustice

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:09 AM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Marion native Kiah Stokes and former Hawkeye Tyler Cook discuss how NBA and WNBA players are using their platform to raise awareness towards racial injustice.

News

Former Iowa basketball head coach Lute Olson passes away

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Former Iowa men's basketball head coach Lute Olson passed away on Thursday night at the age of 85.

News

Former Hawkeye coach Lute Olson passes away

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
10pm newscast recording

Hawkeyes

32 positive tests for COVID-19 in Iowa Athletics this past week

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Another batch of cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were confirmed in the University of Iowa Athletics program during the past week, according to school officials.