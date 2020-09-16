Iowa football parents excited to see football return after Big Ten vote

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It was difficult for many Iowa football parents to see Iowa State and several other teams across the country playing last Saturday, while Kinnick Stadium sat empty.

That’s all going to change.

After holding meetings since Saturday, the Big Ten chancellors voted unanimously on Wednesday to have football in the fall after voting last month to postpone it to the spring.

“You can tell by the smile on my face,” said Maurice Goodson, the father of Iowa sophomore running back Tyler Goodson. “I’m super, super, super excited not just to see No. 15, but see all of the numbers, man.”

“It’s all about mitigating the risk and can it be done safely,” said Julie Waggoner, the mother of Iowa sophomore defensive end John Waggoner. "I think that was the part that was difficult for our boys to see, but other teams, even in our state were doing it safely and they were able to do it. I think we just felt really good that the decision was made and we can go forward now.”

When the Big Ten voted back on Aug. 11 to postpone football to the spring, Goodson and Waggoner led the charge with several other Iowa parents to put pressure on the conference. Three days after the vote, they wrote a letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren demanding transparency. Then a week later, a group of parents protested outside of the Big Ten headquarters in Chicago.

“From where we were sitting, we just heard nothing, which was very frustrating,” said Waggoner. “You kind of got to the point where you really didn’t want to discuss it with your sons because you know what they’re going through.”

“We didn’t say just throw them back out there and don’t put a plan together," said Goodson. "Put them out there, but have some validity to your plan.”

The Big Ten won’t allow any public sale of tickets with today’s decision, but schools will be allowed to decide on having families attend the games. Iowa won’t open the season for another five weeks, but for Goodson and Waggoner, the wait is worth it.

“We’re all very happy for our sons that they’re going to get the opportunity to compete and have a season,” Waggoner said.

“It’s like Christmas time; I put a post out there that says, it feels like Christmas," said Goodson "So I’m waiting to open the gift on the 24th, so it’s going to pop.”

