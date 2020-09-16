Iowa City police investigating suspicious deaths

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police Department is investigating two deaths it is treating as suspicious.

Police received a report of an unconscious female at a residence in the 100 block of Aniston Street in Iowa City shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

At the residence, police said they found a deceased adult female and a deceased adult male.

The names of the deceased are being withheld, and there is no other information at this time.

