Iowa City police investigating shots fired incident

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

Officials said it happened at around 12:06 a.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, police said they found evidence that several shots had been fired in the area, with multiple residences being struck.

There were no injuries reported in this incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information, or potential security camera footage is asked to contact Iowa City police at 319-356-5276.

Iowa City Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).

