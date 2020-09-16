Hiawatha closes all tree debris dump sites to the public

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Hiawatha said on Tuesday it closed all of its tree debris dump sites to the public.

However, the city said residents can place debris caused by the derecho storm in the right of way until October 25.

Those who have a large amount of tree debris, or are a contractor who would like to haul the debris to an alternate site, can make an appointment with Public Works at 319-393-6601. Public Works' hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

