Handcuffed suspect takes off in squad car, officer fires gun

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) — Police in north-central Iowa say an officer fired his weapon after being hit by his own squad car that had been commandeered by a handcuffed suspect.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the incident happened Tuesday afternoon near Eagle Grove when a Wright County sheriff’s deputy stopped a car being driven by 31-year-old Sean McMillan, of Fort Dodge, who was suspected in an earlier disturbance.

Investigators say McMillan was handcuffed in the squad car when he jumped over the center console, punched the accelerator and hit the deputy before speeding off.

Officials say the deputy fired a single shot that hit the squad car’s windshield, but did not injure anyone.

McMillian was later arrested in Eagle Grove.

