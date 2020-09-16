Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Search continues in Calif. deputy ambush; reward up to $275,000

By CNN
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A reward of $275,000 is being offered for information about the shooter who opened fire on two deputies in California this past weekend. The victims are expected to survive in what officials are calling a “miracle.”

Video shows the bravery under fire of a female Los Angeles County deputy, who applied a tourniquet to her partner shortly after the two were ambushed and shot several times Saturday by a lone gunman in Compton, California.

“There is no place in our society for the violence we saw. Blessed be the peacekeepers,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The deputies were both in intensive care Tuesday after suffering wounds to their heads and arms.

“There’s definitely going to be a very painful path for them, but thankfully, no vital organs so their prognosis is good,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

As they are recovering from their injuries, a callous call for their deaths came from a gathering of about five people outside the hospital. The leader of the group that calls itself the Africa Town Coalition says he hopes the crime was in retaliation for the shooting of Black and brown people by the LASD.

“This right here lightens my heart because the sheriff’s department has murdered too many of our brothers and sisters,” Kevin Wharton Price said. “If this is the start of retribution, then I think this is a very good start.”

That’s a stance denounced by officials and even other residents who support police reform.

“We don’t want those police officers to die. We don’t want that. That’s a tragedy. Our prayers go out to those offices and their families. Yes, there’s an issue. We believe that there should be some kind of reform to the police department to make it better for everybody,” said Compton resident David Colbert.

Villanueva says there may be “bad apples” in law enforcement, but “the overwhelming majority of deputies are doing the right thing for the right reason.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Sally blasts ashore in Alabama with punishing rain

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Moving at an agonizingly slow 3 mph, Sally finally came ashore at 4:45 a.m. local time with top winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Iowa

Big Ten to bring football back next month

Updated: 16 minutes ago
ABC News confirmed the Big Ten conference is expected to announce Wednesday morning that football will return next month.

National Politics

In town hall, Trump denies downplaying virus, casts doubt on mask usage

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Face-to-face with everyday voters for the first time in months, Trump was defensive but resisted agitation as he was pressed on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and why he doesn’t more aggressively promote the use of masks to reduce the spread of the disease.

News

Iowa State survey finds most students follow mask requirement on campus

Updated: 31 minutes ago
In an unofficial survey, an Iowa State University psychology professor found most students follow mask requirements on their campus.

News

President took questions at a townhall for uncommitted voters

Updated: 49 minutes ago
President Trump took questions directly from uncommitted voters as part of an ABC exclusive townhall.

Latest News

News

Gov. Reynolds allows bars in four counties to reopen

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Governor Reynolds new proclamation allows bars, breweries and wineries to open again in four counties.

National

‘Nothing left in the bucket’: Wildfire resources run thin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Heat, drought and a strategic decision to attack the flames early combined with the coronavirus to put a historically heavy burden on fire teams.

Iowa

81-year-old dies following car crash in Hardin County

Updated: 1 hour ago
An 81-year-old from Iowa Falls has died after a crash in Hardin County on Tuesday.

National

GRAPHIC: Deputy saved partner with tourniquet after Calif. ambush, video shows

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Authorities are still trying to find the gunman who shot the two at point-blank range. A reward of up to $275,000 is being offered.

Iowa

Iowa City police investigating shots fired incident

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

Iowa

Hiawatha closes all tree debris dump sites to the public

Updated: 1 hours ago
The city of Hiawatha said on Tuesday it closed all of its tree debris dump sites to the public.