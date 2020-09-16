Fresh produce giveaway for storm victims set for Saturday in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Derecho victims can pick up free fresh produce at a contactless drive-through event on Saturday.

The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, 50 Edgewood Road NW in Cedar Rapids.

Catholic churches in Cedar Rapids are partnering with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque and Metro Catholic Outreach for the event.

Event organizers said it expects to distribute 3,500 boxes of USDA Farmers to Families produce.

Organizers said the event will not require paperwork and is available to all area storm victims regardless of income levels, residency, faiths and backgrounds.

For more information about the event visit catholiccharitiesdubuque.org/food or call 319-272-2141.

