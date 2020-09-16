Advertisement

FEMA Opens a Disaster Recovery Center in Bettendorf

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center located at 950 Rockford Rd. SW in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020.
The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center located at 950 Rockford Rd. SW in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020.(Aaron Hosman)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A Disaster Recovery Center will open in Bettendorf on Thursday, September 17, to give survivors from the August 10 derecho options to submit documents for their disaster assistance application.

FEMA has adapted to the realities of responding during the COVID-19 pandemic to serve Iowans while protecting their safety and that of FEMA employees. The DRC will not operate in a traditional fashion. The center will offer drive-through service. Survivors are asked to stay in their vehicles when visiting.

The DRC will be located at The Community Civic Center in Bettendorf at 2204 Grant Street. Visitors are asked to enter at the rear parking lot at 22nd Street and Mississippi Blvd.

DRC hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and closed on Sundays. The DRC will be open for a limited time and is staffed with FEMA personnel who can scan documents and quickly answer questions about disaster assistance programs.

Applicants do not have to visit a center to submit documents to FEMA—they can mail, fax or submit them online at DisasterAssistance.gov as well.

Survivors who have already registered with FEMA and have been asked to provide additional documentation should read their FEMA letter carefully and make sure they have everything they need when they arrive at the DRC.

All applicants and FEMA personnel will follow current state and local COVID-19 safety requirements. Applicants must wear face masks and will remain in their cars as they hand their documents to FEMA personnel, who will be wearing face masks (or other appropriate face covering) and protective equipment. FEMA staff will take the documents, scan them and return them to the applicants.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

One arrested following a pursuit in downtown Dubuque

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
One person has been arrested following a pursuit through downtown Dubuque on Tuesday.

Iowa

‘It’s just unacceptable:’ Reynolds frustrated with Des Moines schools

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By KCCI
Gov. Kim Reynolds during a news conference Wednesday expressed frustration with the Des Moines Public School Districts' reluctance to offer at least 50% in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Change of venue hearing for Drew Blahnik

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Drew Blahnik’s defense says they should get a change of venue based on the media coverage up to this point.

Local

One injured following Black Hawk County crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
One man is in the hospital following a crash in Black Hawk County early Wednesday.

Local

How to Appeal a FEMA Decision

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa residents who sustained damage from the August 10 derecho may receive a letter from FEMA saying they are ineligible for disaster assistance and can appeal the decision if they disagree.

Latest News

Iowa

U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $518,400 to protect businesses from flooding in Iowa Falls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $518,400 grant to the city of Iowa Falls, Iowa, to flood-proof the public water supply and wastewater treatment facility to protect businesses from flooding.

News

1 dead, 5 injured in Benton County school bus crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
One person was killed and five juveniles were injured in a crash involving a van and a school bus in Benton County Wednesday morning.

News

Big Ten changes course, aims for October start to football

Updated: 3 hours ago
Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all.

Iowa

Iowa City police investigating suspicious deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa City Police Department is investigating two deaths it is treating as suspicious.

Iowa

Fresh produce giveaway for storm victims set for Saturday in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 3 hours ago
Derecho victims can pick up free fresh produce at a contactless drive-through event on Saturday.