Feds outline sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccine

(kxii)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The federal government is outlining a sweeping plan to make COVID-19 vaccines available for free to all Americans. But polls show a strong undercurrent of skepticism across the country.

In a report Wednesday to Congress and an accompanying “playbook” for states and localities, federal health agencies and the Defense Department are sketching out complex plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually early next year or later in 2020, eventually ramping up to reach any American who wants a shot.

But an AP poll earlier this year found only about half said they would get one.

