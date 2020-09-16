Fall-like temperatures are in store for the rest of the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our cool down starts this evening as a system pushes through the area dropping temperatures to below average the next couple of days. Lows overnight drop into the mid-40s making for a chilly morning tomorrow.

Highs through Saturday in the mid to upper 60s. We rebound back into the 70s by the end of the weekend and into the 80s heading into next week. Due to the wildfire smoke, hazy skies are still possible over the coming days, but will not impact our quality.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.