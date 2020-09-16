Advertisement

Fall-like temperatures are in store for the rest of the week

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our cool down starts this evening as a system pushes through the area dropping temperatures to below average the next couple of days. Lows overnight drop into the mid-40s making for a chilly morning tomorrow.

Highs through Saturday in the mid to upper 60s. We rebound back into the 70s by the end of the weekend and into the 80s heading into next week. Due to the wildfire smoke, hazy skies are still possible over the coming days, but will not impact our quality.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
The weather stays quiet this week with temperatures in the 60s through Saturday.

Forecast

Another mild day, cooler weather arrives tomorrow

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on highs around 80 this afternoon with mostly sunny sky.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Plan on another nice one with highs around 80.

Forecast

Approaching Front Cools Us Down

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT

Forecast

Skies could be hazy again today, highs in the 80s

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:40 AM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Mostly sunny skies expected again heading into the afternoon. Some of that sunshine may be filtered by wildfire smoke, which should set up for another great sunrise and sunset. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:39 AM CDT
Another nice day expected, but hazy skies are possible again.

Forecast

More sunshine than clouds as we move through the week

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT

Forecast

Another nice afternoon expected to start the week

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:43 AM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Patchy, dense fog is possible through the morning hours again today. Remember if you encounter any fog to take it slow and use those low beam headlights. Another nice afternoon expected with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s.