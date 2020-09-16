Epworth Police Department reports trend in stealing cars for joy rides across eastern Iowa

EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - The Epworth Police Department is advising people to be cautious as several vehicles were stolen this past weekend.

Police Chief James Kauffmann said two cars were stolen in Epworth Sunday morning. Both of them had been left unlocked with the keys inside.

Police found one of the cars in Farley that same morning and the other one Tuesday in Hiawatha.

Chief Kauffmann said there is a trend between these events.

“It seems people are just getting in cars, taking them for joy rides and they are not really taking anything from the vehicles,” Chief Kauffmann said. “Just taking them and running them, driving them until they run out of gas and then they ditch them somewhere.”

Chief Kauffmann said people need to take action before this becomes an ongoing problem.

“They should make sure their vehicles are locked, make sure the keys are in the house with them, even the garage door openers,” he said. “If they can get in your vehicle they can get in your garage.”

He also recommended not leaving credit cards or personal information inside cars to avoid identity theft.

Chief Kauffman said people have reported stolen cars in parts of Jones County as well: Anamosa, Monticello, and Wyoming.

