Collins Aerospace lands $103 million U.S. Army contract

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Collins Aerospace has landed a new, nine-figure contract to make display avionics for Black Hawk helicopters.

The company announced on Tuesday it received a $103 million contract for the Army’s UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters.

The contract calls for Collins to make and service the units for the next five years in the aircraft.

Collins said the displays and hardware send video and graphical information to the pilot about their surroundings.

The Army has used the UH-60M for the 15 years.

