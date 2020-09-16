Advertisement

Chick-fil-A testing new pimento cheese-topped sandwich

Chick-fil-A is testing the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich at select locations in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Chick-fil-A is testing the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich at select locations in North Carolina and South Carolina.(Source: Chick-fil-A via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A is menu-testing a new chicken sandwich in parts of North and South Carolina.

It’s called the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. The company describes it as “savory, sweet and a little spicy.”

The creation combines the classic Chicken Sandwich with honey, pimento cheese and mild pickled jalapeños.

The company says the sandwich has been in development for more than a year.

It’s available for a limited time at select locations in upstate South Carolina and the Asheville, North Carolina area.

If you’re in one of those areas, you can check the Chick-fil-A app to see if your local restaurant is participating.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin, Texas

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Austin-Travis County EMS spokesman Darren Noak said at a news conference that 22 workers were hurt, including 16 who were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

National

Texas crane injuries are non-life-threatening

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
Capt. Darren Noak of the Austin-Travis County EMS said, "All of those injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

National

Sally downgraded to a tropical storm; section of Pensacola bridge collapses

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Sally has weakened to a tropical storm, but the Gulf Coast region still faces issues from drenching and floods.

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump delivers briefing from White House

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Face-to-face with everyday voters for the first time in months, Trump was defensive but resisted agitation as he was pressed on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and why he doesn’t more aggressively promote the use of masks to reduce the spread of the disease.

National Politics

Health official on leave amid political interference furor

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that Michael Caputo was taking the time “to focus on his health and the well-being of his family.”

Latest News

National Politics

President Trump delivers live briefing

Updated: 27 minutes ago
President Trump delivers live briefing

Local

One arrested following a pursuit in downtown Dubuque

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
One person has been arrested following a pursuit through downtown Dubuque on Tuesday.

National

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Enshrinement at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will take place next August for those players selected.

Iowa

‘It’s just unacceptable:’ Reynolds frustrated with Des Moines schools

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By KCCI
Gov. Kim Reynolds during a news conference Wednesday expressed frustration with the Des Moines Public School Districts' reluctance to offer at least 50% in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

U.S. Transportation Secretary announces $1 billion infrastructure boost

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Change of venue hearing for Drew Blahnik

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Drew Blahnik’s defense says they should get a change of venue based on the media coverage up to this point.