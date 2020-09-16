Advertisement

Change of venue hearing for Drew Blahnik

Drew Blahnik
Drew Blahnik(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Drew Blahnik’s defense attorneys are requesting a change of venue for his trial following the death of Chris Bagley.

Bagley went missing from his home in Walker, Iowa, on Dec. 17, 2018. Authorities found his body in the backyard of a home in southeast Cedar Rapids home on March 1, 2019. An autopsy showed he died from multiple stab wounds.

Following a criminal investigation, the sheriff’s office said Drew Blahnik has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, obstructing prosecution, and abuse of a corpse.

Drew Blahnik’s defense says they should get a change of venue based on the media coverage up to this point. They claim it is not all factual and is full of inadmissible evidence or testimony from other confederates or defendants. According to Blahnik’s defense is not a ‘garden variety’ murder trial, since it is complex and tied in with federal weapons and drug charges. They claim that every time those are covered, Blahnik’s name comes up and it splashes on to him and should have a change of venue because of this.

The defense also claimed that coverage will increase as the trial date, currently set for February 2021, approaches. The defense attorney cited print and broadcast media coverage and social media as a reason to think there will be no possible jurors in Linn County that haven’t already developed a fixed view of the case.

The State says the media coverage is not unusual or inflammatory towards the defendant and they are confident they can do jury questionnaires before trial to find jurors that don’t have a fixed opinion. Vandersanden says it will be roughly a year and four months from the time of indictment and the trial and it’s not possible jurors will remember every part of the coverage. The State also says social media coverage or comments cannot be proven to have come from people in Linn County.

A judge will look at the evidence and exhibits that have been presented in terms of media coverage and he will have a decision on change of venue in no later than a month from today. The judge says if he rules to change venues they need to figure out a county they could move the trial to that could accommodate the trial because it would likely take up their courthouse. In the meantime, defense and prosecution will work on the potential juror questionnaire for prospective jurors.

