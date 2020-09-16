Advertisement

Celebs join Instagram ‘freeze’ to protest Facebook inaction

Hollywood stars and influencers are lending their backing to the “#StopHateforProfit” movement's latest campaign. The movement asks people to put up a message highlighting what they called the damage Facebook does but otherwise refrain from posting on Instagram for a day.
Hollywood stars and influencers are lending their backing to the “#StopHateforProfit” movement's latest campaign. The movement asks people to put up a message highlighting what they called the damage Facebook does but otherwise refrain from posting on Instagram for a day.(Source: AP/zz/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Kim Kardashian West, Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and other celebrities are taking part in a 24-hour Instagram “freeze” on Wednesday to protest against what they say is parent company Facebook’s failure to tackle violent and hateful content and election misinformation.

Hollywood stars and influencers are lending their backing to the “#StopHateforProfit” movement’s latest campaign. The movement asks people to put up a message highlighting what they called the damage Facebook does but otherwise refrain from posting on Instagram for a day.

“I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation – created by groups to sow division and split America apart – only to take steps after people are killed,” Kardashian West posted on her Instagram account on Tuesday.

Facebook declined to comment but pointed to recent announcements about what it’s doing to limit the reach on its platform of groups that support violence and its efforts to protect the U.S. election in November.

With 188 million followers, Kardashian West is one of the most influential people on Instagram and support from her and other big names for the boycott saw Facebook shares slide in aftermarket trading late Tuesday. They were down 1.7% ahead of the market open on Wednesday.

The organizers behind “#StopHateforProfit,” including civil rights groups such as the Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP and Color Of Change, had previously led a campaign that got hundreds of brands and nonprofits to join a Facebook advertising boycott in July.

Ashton Kutcher, Mark Ruffalo, Kerry Washington, Rosario Dawson, Jamie Foxx and Sacha Baron Cohen were among about two dozen Hollywood stars and celebrity influencers supporting the campaign, the organizers said.

DiCaprio said he was standing with the civil rights groups to call “on all users of Instagram and Facebook to protest the amplification of hate, racism, and the undermining of democracy on those platforms.”

Facebook, which earned nearly $70 billion in advertising revenue last year, is facing a reckoning over what critics call indefensible excuses for amplifying divisions, hate and misinformation on their platforms.

“We are quickly approaching one of the most consequential elections in American history,” organizers said. “Facebook’s unchecked and vague ‘changes’ are falling dangerously short of what is necessary to protect our democracy.”

The movement also singled out for criticism Facebook’s handling of online material ahead of the shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin last month. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said the company made a mistake in not removing sooner a page belonging to a militia group that called for armed civilians to enter the town. It only took the page down after an armed teenager killed two people after violent protests sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black.

___

For all of AP’s tech coverage, visit https://apnews.com/apf-technology

___

Follow Kelvin Chan at twitter.com/chanman

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin, Texas

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Austin-Travis County EMS spokesman Darren Noak said at a news conference that 22 workers were hurt, including 16 who were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

National

Texas crane injuries are non-life-threatening

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
Capt. Darren Noak of the Austin-Travis County EMS said, "All of those injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

National

Sally downgraded to a tropical storm; section of Pensacola bridge collapses

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Sally has weakened to a tropical storm, but the Gulf Coast region still faces issues from drenching and floods.

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump delivers briefing from White House

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Face-to-face with everyday voters for the first time in months, Trump was defensive but resisted agitation as he was pressed on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and why he doesn’t more aggressively promote the use of masks to reduce the spread of the disease.

National Politics

Health official on leave amid political interference furor

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that Michael Caputo was taking the time “to focus on his health and the well-being of his family.”

Latest News

National Politics

President Trump delivers live briefing

Updated: 26 minutes ago
President Trump delivers live briefing

Local

One arrested following a pursuit in downtown Dubuque

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
One person has been arrested following a pursuit through downtown Dubuque on Tuesday.

National

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Enshrinement at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will take place next August for those players selected.

Iowa

‘It’s just unacceptable:’ Reynolds frustrated with Des Moines schools

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By KCCI
Gov. Kim Reynolds during a news conference Wednesday expressed frustration with the Des Moines Public School Districts' reluctance to offer at least 50% in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

U.S. Transportation Secretary announces $1 billion infrastructure boost

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Change of venue hearing for Drew Blahnik

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Drew Blahnik’s defense says they should get a change of venue based on the media coverage up to this point.