Cedar Falls Police investigate reported sexual abuse

(WCAX)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Falls Police Division has been conducting an ongoing investigation into sexual abuse involving two minor children.  

On September 16th, 2020, Cedar Falls officers arrested Roman Casey Gray Bezek, 29, for four counts of 2nd-degree sexual abuse and one count of Indecent Contact with a Child.  Sexual Abuse in the 2nd degree is a Class B Felony which is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

The Cedar Falls Police Division was assisted by the Black Hawk County Department of Human Services and the Allen Child Protection Center of Unity Point Health.

