Big Ten to bring football back next month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - ABC News confirmed the Big Ten conference is expected to announce Wednesday morning that football will return next month.

ABC reported that the decision was made after several days of debate among the university’s presidents and chancellors.

On August 11, the Big Ten announced it was moving the football season from fall to spring because of COVID-19 concerns. But now it will bring football back this fall.

