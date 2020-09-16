Advertisement

Big Ten to bring football back next month

In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring, bringing some clarity to a key question raised in a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players. The vote breakdown was revealed Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Big Ten's court filing in response to the lawsuit.
In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring, bringing some clarity to a key question raised in a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players. The vote breakdown was revealed Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Big Ten's court filing in response to the lawsuit.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - ABC News confirmed the Big Ten conference is expected to announce Wednesday morning that football will return next month.

ABC reported that the decision was made after several days of debate among the university’s presidents and chancellors.

On August 11, the Big Ten announced it was moving the football season from fall to spring because of COVID-19 concerns. But now it will bring football back this fall.

