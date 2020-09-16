Benton County school bus crash closes roadway

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died and five juveniles were injured in a crash involving a van and a school bus in Benton County Wednesday morning.

Officials said the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. half a mile north of Highway 30 on 15th Avenue (also called Iowa 200).

The driver of a van dropped off the shoulder and overcorrected crossing into the path of the school bus striking it head-on.

The driver of the van died, and five juveniles suffered minor injuries.

The bus driver was not injured

No names have been released at this time

