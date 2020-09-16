Advertisement

Another mild day, cooler weather arrives tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on spectacular fall weather to continue. Despite a cold front pushing through, we’ll see mostly sunny sky and highs around 80. Cooler air is still on track for tomorrow with highs falling to the upper 60s. Look for mid-60s for highs on Friday with more clouds around. Lows over the next few nights should drop well down to the 40s. Due to the wildfires out west, there will be periodic bouts of haze in the upper atmosphere in the coming days and possibly into the weekend. This will allow for vibrant sunrises and sunsets each day and should have very little impact on air quality overall. The weather turns warmer and stays dry going into next week.

