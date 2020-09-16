81-year-old dies following car crash in Hardin County
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARDIN COUNTY (KCRG) – An 81-year-old from Iowa Falls has died after a crash in Hardin County on Tuesday.
Officials said Vernon Caruth was driving a 2001 Dodge Dakota on private property at around 5:57 p.m. when the vehicle struck a tree and flipped over.
In an accident report, officials said a medical condition was believed to be the cause of the accident.
Caruth later died at the hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.
