81-year-old dies following car crash in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY (KCRG) – An 81-year-old from Iowa Falls has died after a crash in Hardin County on Tuesday.

Officials said Vernon Caruth was driving a 2001 Dodge Dakota on private property at around 5:57 p.m. when the vehicle struck a tree and flipped over.

In an accident report, officials said a medical condition was believed to be the cause of the accident.

Caruth later died at the hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.

