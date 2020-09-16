Advertisement

775 COVID-19 cases, one deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday

In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, medical workers test a local resident at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waterloo, Iowa. The coronavirus is devastating the nation’s meatpacking communities — places like Waterloo and Sioux City in Iowa, Grand Island, Neb., and Worthington, Minn. Within weeks, the outbreaks around slaughterhouses have turned into full-scale disasters. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 775 more COVID-19 cases and one more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 16, the state’s data is showing a total of 76,050 COVID-19 cases and 1,234 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 5,733 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 712,919 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 291 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 44 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 79 are in the ICU and 32 are on ventilators.

