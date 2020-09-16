775 COVID-19 cases, one deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 775 more COVID-19 cases and one more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 16, the state’s data is showing a total of 76,050 COVID-19 cases and 1,234 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 5,733 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 712,919 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 291 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 44 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 79 are in the ICU and 32 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.