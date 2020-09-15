Advertisement

Skies could be hazy again today, highs in the 80s

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mostly sunny skies expected again heading into the afternoon. Some of that sunshine may be filtered by wildfire smoke, which should set up for another great sunrise and sunset. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Tomorrow will be another day in the 80s with lots of sunshine. Temperatures cool for the end of the week into the mid to upper 60s starting Thursday as a system pushes through the area. No rain is expected. Our next chance of rain still looks to be over a week out.

Updated: 3 hours ago
