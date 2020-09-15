Advertisement

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The University of Wisconsin chancellor said Tuesday that Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank said once the Big Ten university leaders have their concerns addressed “we will try to plan a delayed season.”

A month after postpoing games, conference leaders are considering playing a fall season after all.

There were weekend meetings on a plan to begin play as soon as mid-October.

Blank, appearing at a congressional hearing on compensation for college athletes, was asked by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) about the Big Ten’s decision last month and whether the conference might reverse course.

“There were several main reasons for that,” Blank said. “One was that we were uncertain we could do the level of testing and contact tracing that we needed to keep athletes safe. Secondly, there was this growing evidence about heart-related myocarditis and that evidence was uncertain and it wasn’t clear what it means and we wanted to know more. There were a few other minor reasons.”

She would not predict which way a vote to return to play would go.

“Decisions within the Big Ten are largely majority based decisions, but I’ll be honest, we almost always decide everything by consensus. We very rarely take votes,” Blank said.

A court filing earlier this month disclosed that Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 in favor of postponing all fall sports. Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State voted against the move.

When the next decision comes from the Big Ten was unclear, though KETV in Omaha posted video Tuesday of University of Nebraska President Ted Carter saying, “We’re getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight,” before he spoke at an unrelated news conference.

Carter later told KLKN in Lincoln that statement was taken out of context.

“When there is any news to share or confirm regarding any Big Ten board decision, it will be announced by the Big Ten,” University of Nebraska spokeswoman Deb Fiddelke said.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Seeping under doors, bad air from West’s fires won’t ease up

Updated: moments ago
|
By SARA CLINE and GILLIAN FLACCUS
People in Oregon, Washington and parts of California were struggling under acrid yellowish-green smog — the worst, most unhealthy air on the planet according to some measurements.

News

Iowa City non-profits develop neighborhood ‘NESTS’ to support families navigating online learning

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
NESTS or Nurturing Every Student Together Safely, was formed to fill the gaps in the Iowa City Community School District's Return to Learn Plan for vulnerable and at risk youth. The centers provide things like childcare, support for online learning platforms and address language barriers.

National

Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has died at 94.

National

Hurricane Sally is churning towards the Gulf Coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Hurricane Sally, a slow-moving disaster, is churning towards the Gulf Coast threatening to unleash historic and potentially deadly floods

National Politics

Biden courts Latino voters in 1st trip to Florida as nominee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is making his first trip to Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee, while his campaign is acknowledging concerns about his appeal with Latinos, a voting bloc likely to prove pivotal against President Donald Trump in one of the nation’s fiercest battleground states.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats to investigate forced surgery claims in Georgia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A nurse alleges that the Irwin County Detention Center performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records.

I9 Investigations

Governor’s office says it is negotiating a new extension for its' Test Iowa program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The data, which I9 received through a public records request shows the state has used less than half of the testing kits in its first contract with the Utah based health company Nomi Health.

News

City crews balancing derecho clean-up and preparing for winter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
Cedar Rapids city crews are still dealing with the aftermath of the derecho and clean-up, and that’s put a temporary hold on other projects the city would normally be working on. On top of that, they are preparing for the winter months.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths in kids echoes toll in adults, CDC says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A detailed look at COVID-19 deaths in U.S. kids and young adults released Tuesday shows they mirror patterns seen in older patients.

Local

Governor Reynolds: Bars can reopen in Linn, Black Hawk, Dallas and Polk counties Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a new proclamation allowing bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and night clubs to reopen in Linn, Black Hawk, Dallas, and Polk counties beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

National Politics

Apology, no firing: Official said US scientists hurt Trump

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michael Caputo, the top spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, apologized to his staff for the Facebook video, said an administration official.