DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have closed Admiral Street in Dubuque due to a natural gas leak.

Officials said a natural gas line was struck Tuesday at 9:58 a.m. in front of 2010 Admiral Street.

The area has been isolated while Black Hills Energy works to shut off the leak.

Admiral Street will remain closed for an hour.

