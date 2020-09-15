Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office make drug bust

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KYOU) - Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the Mid-Iowa Narcotics task force executed a search warrant at 1671 305th Street in rural Mahaska County on Monday, September 14th.

In a press release from the sheriff’s office, it says during their search, authorities located around 75 marijuana plants growing on the property. It goes on to say in addition to the plants, they found around 50 pounds of processed marijuana inside the residence, along with a quantity of methamphetamine. Officers also found two firearms, explosive devices, cash, and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 59-year-old Mark Tyrrel. He’s charged with manufacturing and possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

