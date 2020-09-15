Advertisement

Iowa surpasses 75,000 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 508 more COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 15, the state’s data is showing a total of 75,275 COVID-19 cases and 1,233 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,504 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 707,186 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 284 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 36 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 74 are in the ICU and 29 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths in kids echoes toll in adults, CDC says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A detailed look at COVID-19 deaths in U.S. kids and young adults released Tuesday shows they mirror patterns seen in older patients.

National

World Series at Arlington, first time at one site since 1944

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association, the first time the sport’s championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944.

Coronavirus

Experts worry as US virus restrictions are eased or violated

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
State and local officials around the U.S. are rolling back social-distancing rules again after an abortive effort over the summer, allowing bars, restaurants and gyms to open.

National Politics

Pelosi: House to stay in session until COVID-19 rescue pact

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will remain in session until lawmakers deliver another round of COVID-19 relief.

Iowa

Iowa bar owner facing charges for not enforcing social distancing guidelines

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Newton bar owner is facing charges for allegedly not enforcing social distancing guidelines, among other charges.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Poll: Americans worry politics will rush vaccine

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows 62% of Americans believe political pressure from the White House will cause the Food and Drug Administration to approve a vaccine before it's found to be safe and effective.

National

Americans worry politics will rush vaccine

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The race to come up with a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine is underway, but the true hurdle could be getting people to get vaccinated, according to a new poll.

Coronavirus

Virus brings Mexican toilet paper to US

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Demand for toilet paper has been so high during the pandemic that in order to keep their shelves stocked, retailers are buying up foreign toilet paper brands, mostly from Mexico.

Coronavirus

‘Certified young person’ Paul Rudd teams up with N.Y. Gov. Cuomo for mask-wearing PSA

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The PSA features Rudd, who is 51, dressed up in a bright yellow hoodie with sweatpants.

Coronavirus

Paul Rudd helps Gov. Cuomo send mask PSA

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
The PSA features Rudd, who is 51, dressed up in a bright yellow hoodie with sweatpants.