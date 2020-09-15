Iowa surpasses 75,000 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 508 more COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 15, the state’s data is showing a total of 75,275 COVID-19 cases and 1,233 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,504 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 707,186 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 284 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 36 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 74 are in the ICU and 29 are on ventilators.

