Iowa man suspected of killing woman pleads not guilty

Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A man charged in the killing of his girlfriend’s mother in Fort Dodge earlier this year has pleaded not guilty.

The Messenger reports that 29-year-old Mark Russell, of Fort Dodge, pleaded not guilty on Monday to first-degree murder in the January beating death of 45-year-old Angela McLeod.

Police were called to McLeod’s home on Jan. 20 for a domestic dispute report and found her gravely injured.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say in court documents that they believe Russell used a golf club to beat McLeod.

Russell was found competent to stand trial in May following treatment for mental illness.

Russell’s lawyer says his client has a history of schizophrenia.

