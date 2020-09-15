Iowa City police identify person of interest in assault investigation
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police said they have identified a person of interest in their assault investigation that began last week.
Officials were able to obtain a picture taken from nearby video surveillance, and have now identified the person in the photo.
Officials said there is no further need for the public’s assistance in this investigation.
